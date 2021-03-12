‘This is the grace of God’: Woman celebrates her 100th birthday

National & World

BALTIMORE (WBAL ) — Baltimore resident Aurea Torres celebrated a monumental occasion: her 100th birthday.

One of 14 children, Torres survived malaria in her native Puerto Rico, worked tirelessly in the textile district of New York, and left Spanish Harlem to settle in Baltimore.

Torres has five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

When asked what her secret was, Torres said: “I don’t have a secret. This is the grace of God.”

She says God gave her this life to live.

