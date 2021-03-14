Mississippi capital aims to lift boil water notice still in effect for 43,000 connections after February storms

National & World

Many Jackson, Mississippi residents may finally return to a sense of normalcy regarding their water supply, which has remained strained since the capital was struck by severe winter storms in February.

While water has largely been restored, a boil water notice is still in place, preventing some residents from using water for cooking or washing. Officials in Jackson intend to provide surface water samples to the Mississippi State Health Department in the next few days to ensure the boil water notice can be lifted, a press release from the city said Saturday.

Tanks have continued to fill after the cold weather snap caused multiple leaks and breaks, depleting the city’s water supply.

The city hopes to drop off the samples starting Sunday or Monday, so that the precautionary boil water notice that is still in effect for those using water from the city’s 43,000 connections can be lifted, according to the release. At least 120 samples from various locations throughout the city will need to pass the sampling tests for two consecutive days in order for the boil water notice to be lifted.

The city of Jackson lifted a precautionary boil water notice for the 16,000 connections served by the Jackson Maddox Well System on Wednesday, the release said.