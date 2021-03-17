24 dogs removed from ‘deplorable conditions’ in Michigan home

National & World

CARROLLTON, Michigan (WNEM) — Carrollton Township Police removed 24 dogs from a home where they believe the owner was illegally breeding.

Officers can been investigating the home with Saginaw County Animal Care and Control for suspected animal cruelty.

They didn’t have enough evidence for a search warrant until they were called to the same house on an unrelated issue Monday night. While at the home they were able to see enough to move forward with the animal cruelty case and execute a search warrant.

Officers took 20 adult dogs and four puppies from the home and the Carrollton Police Chief described the home as in deplorable condition and they believe they were using the house as a kennel.

Officers believe the suspect was breeding the dogs to sell. A vet described the dogs as American Bulldog mixes and can be sold for a couple thousand dollars.

The suspect is lodged in the Saginaw County on unrelated charges. Officers will be meeting with Saginaw County prosecutors later this week to request charges for illegal breeding and animal cruelty.

