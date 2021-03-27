Two people were killed and at least eight injured in Virginia Beach shooting incidents

National & World

Two people are dead and at least eight have been injured after multiple shootings near the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police said Saturday.

Police discovered at least eight shooting victims at “the original crime scene” near 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue when they arrived shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told a press briefing.

While police were investigating the first crime scene, shots were fired about a block away near 20th Street and Pacific Avenue, resulting in “an individual being confronted by a uniform Virginia Beach police officer,” Neudigate said. The officer shot and killed the person in what the chief described as a “police intervention shooting.”

A second person was killed in a separate nearby shooting incident, Neudigate said. He said police were still trying to determine what happened but did not believe it was related to the first two shootings.

In addition to the shootings, a Virginia Beach police officer was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach. Many different crime scenes,” Neudigate said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the briefing, but the chief said several people had been stopped and were in police custody. Their involvement was unclear.

During the briefing, police did not offer a motive for the shootings or provide details on the conditions of those injured.

In an earlier post on Twitter, police said several of the victims had possible life-threatening injuries.

Representatives from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office were on scene monitoring the police investigation, according to Neudigate.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.