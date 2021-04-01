Innocent bystander killed when gunfire enters home

National & World

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — A fight between family members on Wednesday turned into a volley of gunfire that killed a neighbor just sitting in his home when a bullet went into his house.

Police said two or more people who knew each other exchanged shots outside a home at 63rd Terrace and Farrow at approximately 3:15 p.m. The gunfire, they said, hit and killed a neighbor who was not involved in the fight in any way. A family member of witnesses questioned by police indicated the fight was between family members.

Avion Johnson was visiting her cousin and heard the gunshots right outside her door. She said her 8-year-old son and other children were in the home with her and her cousin at the time.

“A lot of gunshots. A lot of gunshots,” Johnson described. “And the only thing you can think of is when you hear gunshots when you’re at home is take cover when there’s kids involved.”

She later learned one of the bullets went into a house across the street, killing a man whom she’s met on multiple occasions.

“He was a nice individual, spoke very cordial, and just kind of down to earth,” Johnson recalled.

Johnson said the man lived at the house with his elderly mother, who was caring for him. She’s simultaneously shaken, saddened and angry.

“To know that this man lost his life just sitting at home minding his business, it enrages me because, yeah, he was at home, in his home, not doing anything. I mean, it could have been me or my son,” Johnson said. “It’s a tragedy and it did not have to happen like this. It just didn’t.”

Police are not yet saying whether everyone suspected in the shooting has been caught.

