OSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on highway

WOODBURN, Oregon (KPTV) — One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm.

At about 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 at South Meridian Road, about four miles east of Woodburn.

Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a Ford Explorer, driven by Richard Russell, 84, of Keizer, was turning left from Meridian Road onto the highway and pulled into the path of a Peterbilt semi-truck.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Ford Explorer, Bonnie Magoon, 83, of Keizer, and Gary Gerstner, 63, of Garberville, CA, were both taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Monitor Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.

