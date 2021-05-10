6 people were killed at a Colorado Springs birthday party. The suspected shooter is also dead
Six people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning during a birthday party at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, mobile home, according to police.
The suspected shooter — believed to be a boyfriend of one of the victims — is also dead, police said.
Colorado Springs police received a call about a shooting just before 12:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m. ET), the department said in a news release. Officers responded to the Canterbury Mobile Home Park, where they found six dead adults, along with a seventh person who was injured and later died at a local hospital.
Police believe the suspect drove to the home where a birthday party was being held and opened fire before killing himself. No children were injured in the shooting.
Police are investigating a possible motive.
“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said. “As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents.
“From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken.”
Police have yet to name the victims, saying they are working to notify their families.
In a statement Sunday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the shooting was “devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”
“Families torn apart,” he said, “and at a birthday party no less.”
