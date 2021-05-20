Eat dinner inside a real bank vault at this restaurant

National & World

HARRISON, Ohio (WLWT) — A restaurant in Harrison, Ohio, allows you and your friends to eat dinner inside a real bank vault.

Heist + Co. opened in December 2019.

The restaurant sits inside a renovated bank, which alludes to the restaurant’s bank theme throughout.

The owners of Heist + Co. have tried to keep the elements of the old First National Bank alive. The door leading out to the courtyard that the restaurant shares with Coffee Peddlar, is the original bank building door that used to sit on the front of the building.

Inside Heist + Co., you will find images of real bank robbers hanging on the walls, such as Bonnie and Clyde. First National Bank was actually robbed by a prominent person in Harrison many years ago, according to owner Gerilyn Jobe.

Some menu items feature a play on words to fit the theme. The lights are meant to look like pneumatic tubes that are used at banks.

Another unique feature of Heist + Co. is that you can have a meal with your friends inside a bank vault. The bank vault is still fully functional but is kept hinged open for business.

If a patron books the bank vault, all their food is served out on a table near the entrance of the vault and there are four recliners that sit inside the vault to lounge and enjoy food and drinks with friends or family.

When booking a reservation, all you have to do is specify that you’d like to sit inside the bank vault instead of out at a table, if the vault is still available for the night.

The restaurant runs a promotion where a $5K investment will provide you will with access to one of the deposit boxes inside the vault. It comes with benefits including a $250 gift card, merchandise, private menu tastings and so much more for one year.

Heist + Co. has a specially curated cocktail menu that also features non-alcoholic drinks. Small plates such as soups, salads and taco and steak flights with different toppings are also available.

Heist + Co. recently released its summer menu that has a summer berry salad, katsu shrimp, sweet potato gnocchi and more.

The restaurant is a 21 and older establishment. Heist + Co. is located at 108 Harrison Ave. in Harrison, Ohio.

