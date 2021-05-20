Fallen firefighter to be laid to rest Thursday

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A firefighter who died while battling a fire in New Haven last week will be laid to rest on Thursday.

New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres was killed fighting a house fire on Valley Street on May 12.

A procession left the New Haven Fire Department and arrived at St. Mary’s Church just after 10 a.m.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he expects to be between 3,000 and 8,000 people in New Haven on Thursday in support of Torres and his family.

“We have seen an outpouring of support from the community around Connecticut and across the nation,” Elicker said.

Torres was 30 years old.

Family, friends, and firefighters from around the country are gathering to honor his memory.

Ricardo Torres’ brothers and sisters with the New Haven Fire Department said they are still mourning the heartbreaking loss.

The many people who love him said they will make sure that while he is gone, his memory will carry forward.

Torres left behind a wife, a young son, and another baby on the way, along with a legacy of service and sacrifice.

Thursday, that legacy will be honored across the state.

Torres’ loved ones will attend a private funeral at 10 a.m. in New Haven.

Several roads will be closed in New Haven beginning at 9 a.m., including Hillhouse Avenue, Grand Avenue, State Street, and Trumbull Street.

After the service ends, several fire departments across the state will honor Rico with a rolling tribute, lining each overpass from New Haven to Hartford, saluting the procession all the way until Torres arrives at his final resting place in Hartford.

Donations are still being collected for the Torres family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.