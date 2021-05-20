Female migrant rescued after falling off the border wall

National & World

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KOAT) — The U.S. Border Patrol agents responded with Sunland Park Fire Department to the border wall Tuesday morning after reports of a female falling off of the barrier.

The female is a migrant from Mexico and according to officials, she was illegally trying to climb the wall into the United States and fell in her attempt. The wall is 14-feet high and when officials arrived, the female was lying unresponsive on the ground.

Agents and the local fire department attempted to help the woman by rendering aide, and she was later airlifted to University Medical Center for further medical treatment due to the injuries to her head. Officials told KOAT it was a Level One Trauma patient at that time.

The El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief said in a statement, “Once again transnational criminal organizations, who hire guides and smugglers to actively encourage people to climb a 14-foot border barrier to enter illegally into the United States, have placed another human being at risk and serious injury.”

Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez continued to say, “Our agents responded, rendered aid, and called in Emergency Medical Services to assist this woman who was found unresponsive. I sincerely hope that she can make a full recovery.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection urge assistance from the community and are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Border Patrol agents by calling 1-800-635-2509.

