Missing woman case gets new attention after 8 years

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — A cold case mystery in Roseville is getting some new attention.

Eight years ago, a Roseville woman disappeared without a trace, never to be heard from again.

Susan Jacobson reportedly left her home May 1, 2013, and headed for the Raley’s grocery store up the street. That’s what her husband, Chris Jacobson, told investigators then.

The Roseville Police Department, with the help of a new lead investigator on the case, is asking the public’s help for any new clues that could help find Susan.

“She was always cleaning out in her garden area, and she always wore a hoodie,” said neighbor Theresa Eve, who lives a few houses away. “She was always sweeping, so everything in their yard was meticulous. You know, just keeping every little rock in its place. They were always kind of quiet and wonderful people and since all that blew up when she went missing, I became friends with Chris. He was always a very wonderful person.”

KCRA 3 spoke with Chris Jacobson one week after his wife’s disappearance where he described her plans for the day.

“That morning when she told me she was going shopping. I didn’t think much of it,” Jacobsen told KCRA 3 in 2013. “She had a few errands to run, catch up on some things.”

Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for Roseville police, said the last person to see Susan alive was her husband in the early morning hours. But it would not be until the day after her disappearance when her car was found in the parking lot of a grocery store on Pleasant Grove and Woodcreek Boulevard.

“Her wallet was found nearby her vehicle and that was the last time anyone had seen or heard from her since then,” Baquera said.

The Roseville Police Department now has their lead cold case investigator looking at all the evidence again.

“The advancements in technology over the past eight years have really been pretty profound. When you talk about 4K imaging, greater forensic evidence processing,” Baquera said. “The vehicle in the parking lot, the wallet nearby, the items missing from the wallet all incredibly suspicious, all leading to this larger question of where did she go and what happened to her?”

Police are also hoping someone will come forward with new information. If you can help investigators, give the Roseville Police Department a call.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.