Canoeist rescued after being overcome by wind

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CARO, Michigan (WNEM) — A 36-year-old from Caro was rescued by boat and brought back to shore unharmed after their canoe was being overcome by wind according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday Huron Central Dispatch received a call about an individual in a canoe potentially being in distress about one mile offshore of Wagener Park in Sherman Township.

A person on shore was watching this individual as the winds continued to increase from the west and thought the person was in trouble.

Sgt. James Hunt from the Huron County Sherriff’s Office and the Harbor Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Huron County Sherriff’s Office 30-foot patrol boat left Port Austin and went down to the area south of Harbor Beach. Fireman launched their rescue Zodiac boat and headed to the area where the canoeist was seen around two miles offshore according to the sheriff’s office.

The canoeist was brought aboard the rescue boat and he was brought back to shore unharmed with his canoe according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents to always have a life jacket, cell phone, and to let residents know what they are doing for a trip out on the lake.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.