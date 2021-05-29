WCSO: Four juveniles steal car, BB gun with actual bullets seized

National & World

ALOHA, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said four juveniles stole a car, crashed it and were later arrested on Friday afternoon. One of the suspects also had an altered BB gun, with a magazine containing actual bullets.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a report shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday that four males had stolen a car from the International School of Beaverton. When deputies arrived, they learned the males stole a set of car keys and then drove off in the victim’s car.

Less than 15 minutes later, a patrol deputy located the stolen vehicle, which had crashed at the intersection of Southwest 178th Avenue and Southwest Shaw Street. Deputies contained the area and searched for the suspects. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy spotted the four suspects in the 18300 block of Southwest Kinnaman Road.

All four suspects were arrested and are facing charges of robbery in the second degree.

Due to their ages, none of the suspects will be identified.

