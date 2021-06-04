2 men cited for alleged contest fraud after bass tournament

National & World

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents have cited two Louisiana men for alleged contest fraud in Caddo Parish.

Agents cited Hunter Moss, 24, of Mooringsport, and Phillip Purcell, 30, of Oil City, were involved in a bass tournament held on Caddo Lake.

During the investigation, agents learned that Moss and Purcell caught three bass previously during the week and kept them alive in a basket near a dock on the lake.

Agents said Moss and Purcell admitted to retrieving the three bass from the dock when the tournament started. The three bass were then included in the five bass they weighed in for the tournament.

Contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.

