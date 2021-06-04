Former animal control director arraigned on embezzling charge

National & World

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — The former director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center has been arraigned on an embezzling charge.

Lisa Stoffel was arraigned on June 2 on one count of embezzling more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. Her bond was set at $20,000.

She resigned from her position in July 2018 after questions were raised about her educational background. The position requires a degree in business, public relations, communications, public administration, public health, veterinary or animal sciences, law, or a related degree. The transcript that Stoffel submitted with her application was in question.

Stoffel told TV5 after her resignation there was a mix-up with her transcript order from the University of Alaska Fairbanks for her degree in business administration. She said the university uses a third-party company called Parchment to fulfill transcript orders.

She then stated, her degree was actually from Wayland Baptist University. However, she put the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the school she earned her degree from on her transcript order and her job application with Saginaw County.

Wayland Baptist University said it couldn’t find Stoffel’s transcript. The university added it doesn’t lose transcripts with an archive that dates back to when the university was founded in 1909.

Stoffel is due back in court for a remote hearing scheduled for June 10.

