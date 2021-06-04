Man arrested, accused of loading gun over wrong food order

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SAN TAN VALLEY, Arizona (KPHO KTVK) — A man was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with a Burger King store manager over a wrong order and loading his gun in the restaurant.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Carter Mounet, a food delivery driver, walked into the Burger King at Combs and Gantzel roads on May 15 around 7:30 p.m. to pick up a food order. The store’s manager told deputies Mournet picked up the order for the customer and an order for himself. Mounet left with the order but walked back in and demanded to speak to the manager.

The manager told PCSO that Mounet became extremely upset and began yelling and pointing his finger at his face. A witness told deputies he heard Mounet yell, “No tomatoes, you always get my order wrong when I come here!” Another witness claimed Mounet was upset because his order was wrong and it had ketchup on it.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video, which showed Mounet load a round into the chamber of his gun and then put the gun back into his pocket. Mounet was later arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail for disorderly conduct with a firearm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.