Suspects ages 14 and 16 arrested in man’s killing

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two teenagers were arrested for shooting and killing a man in Stamford last month.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Lwidji Brun.

The suspects were only identified as being ages 14 and 16 and from Stamford.

Police said on May 18 just before 2:45 p.m. they were called to a home on Ursula Place for a report that someone had been shot.

Whey they got there, the found Brun with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The tried to give him CPR and EMS transported him to Stamford Hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries.

Investigators said they developed information that led to the arrest of the two teens.

They were arrested on May 27 and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Their names will not be released per state law, police said.

They remained in state custody as of Friday morning.

