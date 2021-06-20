First timers, die-hards take in NASCAR together as racing returns to Nashville

National & World

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — It was an electric day at Nashville Superspeedway Saturday as the roar of race cars made a long-awaited return to the track.

Thousands of fans packed the grandstands for the NASCAR Xfinity series race, the first NASCAR race in Nashville in a decade.

But you didn’t have to be in the grandstands to enjoys the energy of the race – just ask one group from Kentucky, spending race day at the tailgate.

“Oh yeah it’s a great day for a race,” one of them said. “It’s fantastic, we couldn’t have had a better time.”

Between the games, the drinks and the stories you’ll find under nearly every tent outside the stadium. Saturday was extra special for Dickson native Peyton Terry, spending race day with his family.

“Oh it’s incredible. Dads are so hard to shop for – Fathers Day, birthdays, those days are so hard to plan for,” Terry said. “And this was something [my dad] wanted to do so there’s no better thing than come out with your dad and know he’s having a great time.”

NASCAR weekend in Nashville continues Sunday as the Cup Series race begins around 2:45pm. It is sold out.

