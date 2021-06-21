10-year-old girl who fatally drowned identified

National & World

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified Eisha N. Figuereo as the 10-year-old girl girl who fatally drowned in Lake Michigan near Zoo Beach on Saturday, June19.

Officials say she went by the name, Naomi.

Updated: 06/20/2021 09:37 AM

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — A 10-year-old Racine girl died and a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following two separate drownings in Racine on Saturday, June 19.

According to the Racine County Sheriffs Office, officials received numerous calls about a 10-year-old girl possibly drowning in Lake Michigan off Zoo Beach.

Several agencies responded to the scene at 6:54 p.m. and found the child in the water. The child was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to Sgt. Michael Luell, the girl was swimming in a shallow area and rip tide likely carried her out to deeper water. Officials say the girl did not know how to swim. The adults she was with also did not know how to swim.

At 6:35 p.m., officials received a call for another possible drowning in Lake Michigan off North Beach.

Officials say a 17-year-old Franklin boy was found 200 yards off North Beach. The victim was transported to the beach where hew as turned over to rescue personnel and transported to a hospital.

Officials say the 17-year-old is currently in critical condition.

Published: 06/19/2021 08:56 PM

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — According to a statement from the Racine Police Department Facebook page, Racine police responded to the North Beach and The Zoo Beach area for two separate emergency calls involving possible drownings.

In the latest update from the Facebook page, Racine police say two people were taken from Zoo Beach and North Beach before being transported to the hospital. These two incidents were unrelated.

Officials say both incidents are ongoing cases and more information will be released as it becomes available.

