Flag interest brings neighbors together

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Sam Boje knows a thing or two about flags.

He noticed that the flag pole in his neighbor, Barbara Miller’s yard hadn’t flown a flag in a few years.

“The flag pole has really, basically for the last three years or so just been a flag pole there and I didn’t know how to take it down or want to take it down,” Barbara said.

Ever since Barbara and her husband Russ moved into the neighborhood in 1983, Barbara said “We’ve always had a flag there until he passed away four years ago… and I wasn’t really wanting to mess with what he flagged up and down here every day.”

Taking matters into his own hands, Sam started to raise a flag for Barbara every morning.

Sam’s interest really sparked when he started learning about them towards the end of his 5th-grade year. And that’s when he started sharing what he learned with Barbara.

While nothing can bring Russ back, Barbara knows his memory will always be honored, all thanks to Sam.

“Russ would be so tickled that the flag is flying again because he just loved it,” Barbara said.

“If you know your neighbor, then you know someone that will help you out if something happens,” Sam said.

Eventually, Sam said he wants to collect a flag from every country.

