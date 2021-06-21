Seniors host cake-baking marathon to support Alzheimer’s Association

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — With a mix of the summer solstice and Father’s Day, senior residents at The Landing of Collegeville cooked up the perfect recipe for celebration.

“At the Landing of Collegeville, we love to bake,” said its general manager Monica Paulino. “So, we decided to do a bake-a-thon.”

Within 24 hours, staff and residents concocted 36 delicious cakes.

“We actually had 13 people making with us, and that’s really what it takes to help someone living with Alzheimer’s have the best life possible,” said Paulino. “It takes your friends, it takes your family, and it takes a professional team.”

The Landing has a secured memory support neighborhood, which provides a smaller environment without excluding residents from group activities. Board games, piñata-bashing, and bowling are just some of the tools that contribute to the creative pool of entertainment.

Every month, residents choose a cause to benefit through their “Do Good, Have Fun Committee.” With this weekend’s baking marathon, members decided to donate the funds to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s not an easy disease to live with or to care for one who has it,” said Tim Miller, whose father is diagnosed with the disease. “The community here is wonderful. They really work together to make life as best as possible for the residents.”

Miller joined both his parents today for a Father’s Day barbecue in the dining hall at The Landing. He is thankful for the freedom to invite them back to his house for dinner tonight with a special dessert.

Each cake was sold at a lively auction that contributed to a total of more than $1,000 raised for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.