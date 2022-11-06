Passengers rescued after commercial aircraft crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

By Idris Mukhtar and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Several passengers on board a commercial flight operated by Precision Air which crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday have been rescued, according to officials.

Boats with emergency response personnel were deployed to the crash site at Africa’s largest lake near Bukoba airport. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board or if there were any fatalities in the crash.

Speaking at the site, Kagera provincial police commander William Mwampaghale said “everything is currently under control.”

“Rescue operations are underway, we have so far rescued several people and eventually we will make sure we have rescued everyone and removed the airplane out of the water,” he said.

“Those who have been rescued have been taken to our referral hospital.”

Video circulating on social media taken by onlookers on the shores of Lake Victoria showed the aircraft submerged in the water with emergency responders coordinating rescue efforts from nearby boats.

Tanzania’s President took to social media to call for calm while rescuers worked at the site of a downed plane.

“I have received with sadness the information of the crash of the Precision Air flight at Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region,” President Samoa Suluhu wrote on Twitter Sunday.

“I send my condolences to all those affected by this incident. Let’s continue to be calm as the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to help us.”

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline based out of Dar es Salaam.

This is a developing story — more to come

