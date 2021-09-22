Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
today at 6:25 AM
Published 6:56 AM

1 teen dead and 2 injured in a bus stop shooting in Louisville, police say

<i>Google/CNN</i><br/>A drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville
Google/CNN
A drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday morning left one teen dead and two other children injured, police said in a series of tweets.

The apparent drive-by shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. at Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Streets, as kids waited for the bus, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

A teenage boy was shot and transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second male teen was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the tweets. A juvenile female was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content