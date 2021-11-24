5 things to know for November 24: Charlottesville, Capitol riot, Wisconsin, opioids, coronavirus



CNN

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Blustery and dry Santa Ana winds are whipping up a wildfire risk in Southern California, threatening a potential power shutoff over the Thanksgiving holiday. By the way, 5 Things is taking a holiday hiatus this Thursday and Friday. We’ll see you next week!

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Charlottesville

A jury awarded more than $26 million in damages yesterday after finding the White nationalists who organized and participated in a violent 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, liable on a state conspiracy claim and other claims. But the jury in the federal civil trial said it could not reach a verdict on two federal conspiracy claims. The violence during the Unite the Right rally turned the Virginia city into another battleground in America’s culture wars and highlighted growing polarization. It was also an event that empowered White supremacists to demonstrate their beliefs in public rather than just online.

2. Capitol riot

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued five new subpoenas yesterday targeting right-wing extremist groups that were involved in the attack, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Dozens of members of both groups have been charged in the attack on the US Capitol. The panel also subpoenaed Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of 1st Amendment Praetorian, a group that the committee says provided security at “multiple rallies leading up to January 6.” Several dozen subpoenas have already been issued as part of the investigation, with mixed success. Investigators say they’ve spoken to more than 200 witnesses, but some key players in former President Donald Trump’s orbit have stonewalled the probe and refused to testify.

3. Wisconsin

Shortly before an SUV barreled into a crowd of parade marchers and pedestrians on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, at least one officer described the driver as having “no emotion” on his face during attempts to slow him down. At least six people were killed and another 62 were injured in the ensuing crash, according to a criminal complaint filed yesterday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The youngest victim who died was only 8 years old, according to his family’s GoFundMe page. More than a dozen people remain hospitalized at a nearby children’s hospital. Darrell E. Brooks, 39, was later apprehended by police and officially charged yesterday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors said they will consider an additional homicide charge following the death of a sixth person yesterday.

4. Opioids

A jury in Ohio ruled yesterday that three major pharmaceutical chains bore responsibility for the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties. The civil case, brought in federal court against CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, marks the first time pharmacies have been found responsible in the nationwide epidemic. “It is a precedent-setting case,” said Mark Lanier, the lead trial attorney for counties. Damages are set to be adjudicated in the spring. Lanier said that each county would be seeking over $1 billion in damages.

5. Coronavirus

A resurgence of coronavirus cases across Europe is feeding fears that the region’s strong economic recovery from the pandemic could be jeopardized by another tough winter. So far, the new Covid-19 wave is having only a limited impact on business activity in the 19 countries that use the euro. A key economic gauge rose in November after slipping to a six-month low in October, according to data released yesterday. But expectations for the future are darkening. Austria announced last week that it’s going back into a national lockdown. Skyrocketing infections in Germany have also sparked questions about whether the region’s largest economy could reimpose sweeping restrictions. Separately, New Zealand said it will allow fully vaccinated international travelers into the country beginning next year in a gradual easing of strict border restrictions that have been in place for more than 18 months.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards revealed

Musician Jon Batiste, who also serves as the bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” led among all nominees with 11. See the list of nominations here.

General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of items next year

Lucky Charms — they’re magically expensive!

The surprising reason why Ocean Spray cranberry sauce labels are upside-down

Go ahead and admit it … you’re dying to know the answer.

‘Hellbound’ is the next ‘Squid Game’

A show about otherworldly beings who condemn people to hell? Thanks, Netflix. Who needs sleep anyway?

Before this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, learn about its most infamous balloon mishaps

Oh, the humanity!

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1.25

That’s what Dollar Tree will charge for the majority of its products by the first quarter of next year — a 25% price increase.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It will take time, but before long, you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank.”

President Joe Biden, announcing the release of emergency oil reserves yesterday to combat high energy prices ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

QUIZ TIME

Instead of a weekly quiz this short holiday week, we have a special Thanksgiving food quiz. Bon appétit!

This Thanksgiving staple was invented in the 1950s by a Campbell Soup Company employee named Dorcas Reilly, with the hope of boosting sales of one of Campbell’s products.

A. jellied cranberry sauce

B. green bean casserole

C. sweet potato casserole

D. corn pudding

Take CNN’s Thanksgiving food quiz here to see if you’re correct!

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How to Carve a Turkey the Jacques Pépin Way

Don’t freak out when the bird comes out tomorrow. Let Jacques and his soothing French accent be your guide. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.