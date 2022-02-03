When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities
By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett, Brandon Miller, Allison Chinchar and Dave Hennen, CNN
A winter storm has begun to bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains and the Midwest.
Here’s how it’s expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east into New England through Friday:
Austin, Texas
Winter storm warning: Until 10 p.m. ET Thursday
Ice and sleet: Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches
St. Louis
Winter storm warning: Until 7 p.m. ET
Snow: Up to 10 inches
Little Rock, Arkansas
Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday
Snow: 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expected
Ice: About one-tenth of an inch
Memphis, Tennessee
Ice storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday
Ice: Over half an inch
Louisville, Kentucky
Ice storm warning: Until 7 a.m. ET Friday
Ice: Up to half an inch
Snow: Up to 1 inch
Cincinnati
Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday
Ice: Up to a quarter-inch
Snow: Between 4 and 6 inches
Cleveland
Winter storm warning: Until 7 a.m. ET Friday
Snow: Between 6 and 10 inches
Indianapolis
Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday
Snow: 4 to 6 inches
Pittsburgh
Winter storm warning: Until 10 a.m. ET Friday
Snow: 1 to 2 inches
Ice: Up to a quarter-inch
Buffalo, New York
Winter storm warning: Until 10 a.m. ET Friday
Snow: 8 to 12 inches
Boston
Winter weather advisory: Until 7 p.m. ET Friday
Snow: About an inch
Ice: Up to a quarter-inch
