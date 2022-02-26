Woman attacked with hammer in New York subway station

By Brynn Gingras, Kiely Westhoff and Laura Studley, CNN

A 57-year-old woman was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed in one of the latest violent crimes in a New York subway station, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect who kicked the woman and struck her “numerous times” and fled on foot with her purse, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The victim, who was bleeding from her brain, was taken to Cornell Medical Center with a fractured skull and lacerations to her face, Essig said.

The woman was attacked about 11 p.m. Thursday by a 6-foot tall male wearing a dark jacket, bluejeans and holding a cane, Essig said.

“This is an unprovoked, brutal and appalling crime on a woman who was just trying to get home after a day’s work,” Essig said.

54% increase in transit system arrests compared to the same time last year, NYPD says

Chief of the NYPD Transit Bureau Jason Wilcox said additional patrols will be added in all boroughs but noted the Queens Plaza station where the incident took place is “a priority station” given it is heavily trafficked.

“We are definitely working very hard to increase uniform presence throughout the system, on the trains, on the platforms, along the mezzanines, in the stairs, so it is an absolute priority,” Wilcox said.

The presence of more officers will make people feel safer, Wilcox added.

“My directive and our mission is to be highly visible, on the trains, on the platforms moving around, taking train runs from other stations, so that’s what we’re very dedicated towards,” Wilcox said.

There have been more than 1,000 arrests in the transit system so far this year, Wilcox said, a 54% increase compared to data from the same time last year.

Attack happened one week after new transit safety plan announced

The attack happened a week after officials unveiled a new transit safety plan to combat crime and address homelessness in the city’s transit system as part of a new public safety initiative.

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday the objective is to go after people who violate basic rules, who don’t allow “the system to function in a clean, safe manner.”

Adams said safety crews are operating overnight and will target all crimes from fare evasion to smoking on the subway.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.