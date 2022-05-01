At least 1 dead and five injured after gunfire breaks out at a Jackson, Mississippi, festival

By Michelle Watson, CNN

One person was dead and five others were hurt after gunfire erupted at a festival in Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday night, police said.

The person who died may have been shot by an officer after “there was an exchange of gunfire between at least 2 to 3 individuals in and around a vehicle” at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Several law enforcement officers from different agencies were working the event and responded when shots were fired around 10 p.m., the sheriff said.

“We believe one of the law enforcement personnel discharged his weapon, and we believe at this particular time that the victim that is deceased is possibly due to the officer-involved shooting,” Jones said during a news conference.

“We believe that individual that is deceased was actively involved in the incident that was reported regarding the gunfire and regarding the several shots that were fired,” he added.

Jones declined to identify the officer involved or their affiliate agency. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was called in to assist with the investigation.

Those injured in the shooting “appear to be stable,” the sheriff said in a post on Facebook.

After the shooting, at least two people were detained for questioning, Jones said.

Officers located at least one vehicle, two rifles and at least one pistol they believe are related to the shooting.

“At this time, we do not know what the motive is or exactly what happened,” Jones said, noting the investigation is ongoing.

“We will find out exactly what happened. We will find out who’s all involved, and they should be held accountable and responsible for this very reckless incident,” Jones said.

The Mississippi Mudbug Festival began Wednesday and is slated to run through Sunday, according to the Jackson Convention & Visitors Bureau. The festival features live entertainment along with crawfish cooking and eating contests and amusement rides.

This was the second year the event was held by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the department’s website states.

It’s unclear whether the festival will be open Sunday, Jones said.

CNN has reached out to the Mississippi Fairgrounds and Mississippi’s Department of Agriculture & Commerce.

