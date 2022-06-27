5 things to know for June 27: Roe v. Wade, Ukraine, Covid, North Korea, Stanley Cup

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

A summer of joy is what we need… now. Like many of us, you may be disheartened — maybe even overwhelmed — by America’s bitter political divides. But with 90 or so days of summer ahead, this season is still an opportunity to grab hold of some goodness. Summer festivals are in full swing, artists are drawing us back to the dance floor with new music, and movie theaters are gifting us blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick.” So, this is a gentle reminder to try to find what makes you happy and lean into it.

1. Roe v. Wade

At least 10 states have effectively banned abortion since the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday that eliminated the federal constitutional right to an abortion. While some governors across the US work to protect abortion rights, another five states are expected to enact varying trigger laws limiting the procedure in the coming days and weeks, including Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Idaho. Numerous Democrats and advocacy groups, meanwhile, are pressing ahead with new legal arguments within the states — in some cases digging into their own laws for potential avenues to slow or upend new restrictions. The Supreme Court decision has also reverberated around the globe, with several world leaders slamming the decision as a step away from the country’s key allies on reproductive health care.

2. Ukraine

Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday with a series of missile attacks, the same day that President Joe Biden and the leaders of the G7 nations gathered in Germany for the start of their annual summit. Biden condemned Sunday’s attack as “barbarism.” Over the weekend, the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk was confirmed to be “completely under Russian occupation,” Ukrainian officials said, adding that the country’s eastern Luhansk region is now almost entirely under Russian control. This comes as the US plans to announce as soon as this week that it has purchased a medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine to help turn the momentum in the war away from Russia, a source familiar with the announcement told CNN.

3. Coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech say their updated Covid-19 boosters show increased immune response against the Covid-19 Omicron variant. According to a new study, a fourth booster with the companies’ modified vaccine resulted in an increase in Omicron-fighting antibodies. Preliminary results from studies also suggest the vaccines could neutralize the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are increasingly circulating in the US, the companies said Saturday. Earlier this month, Moderna reported its updated Covid-19 vaccine booster also showed a stronger immune response against the variant. The companies will present their data on Tuesday when the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee meets to vote on updated coronavirus shots for the fall.

4. North Korea

North Korea has vowed to take revenge over the United States’ “aggression moves” as it marked the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War this weekend, according to Reuters. Amid concerns North Korea could be preparing to conduct its first nuclear test in five years, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Biden agreed in May to deploy more US weapons if necessary. North Korea says the US push to deploy “strategic assets” on the South was aimed at provoking another war. Saturday’s anniversary came amid worries Pyongyang could conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test, which US and South Korean officials have said could take place “any time” now.

5. Stanley Cup

Marking a major underdog victory, the Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6. The team’s win on Sunday night secured their third Stanley Cup title overall. Photos of the final moments of the game show Avalanche players joyfully celebrating the win, with some in tears. The energy was so high that one of the Colorado Avalanche players accidentally dented the Stanley Cup trophy during the team’s now-viral picture time moment. The Avalanche finished the NHL playoffs with a record of 9-1 as the visiting team. Their only loss came against Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

TODAY’S NUMBER

730

That’s approximately how many flights were canceled across the US on Sunday. Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 224 flights, United Airlines canceled 71 flights and American Airlines canceled 66 flights, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Delta was affected by compounding factors this weekend, including higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of its work groups, weather, and air traffic control constraints, a Delta spokesperson said. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was most impacted by Sunday’s cancellations.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for White life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

— Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a Trump rally on Saturday about why she believes overturning Roe v. Wade is a victory. After the lawmaker’s comments received widespread attention and criticism on social media for declaring a win for “White life,” her spokesperson released a statement saying Miller “very clearly meant to say ‘victory for Right to Life,'” and called the incident a “mishap.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

