3 people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta and police are searching for a suspect
By Amanda Watts, CNN
Three people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, citing preliminary information.
Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. Residents have been asked to stay off the streets in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
