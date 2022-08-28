3 Dutch soldiers were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis hotel, authorities say

By Liam Reilly, CNN

Three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday, authorities said.

The soldiers, members of the Dutch Commando Corps, were in Indiana as part of a training exercise, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

Officers responded to a Hampton Inn shortly before 4 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

All three men were taken to a local hospital, with at least one of them in critical condition, authorities said.

“Preliminary information suggests a disturbance occurred between the victims and the suspect(s) which resulted in the shooting. Detectives do not believe this was a random act and that there is no immediate threat to the area,” Indianapolis police said in a news release.

The shooting happened just outside the hotel where the soldiers were staying, and occurred during their off time, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense release.

The Dutch soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre complex southeast of Indianapolis that is being used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies,” the Indiana National Guard told CNN affiliate WISH in a statement.

The shooting is under investigation and authorities reported no arrests in connection with the incident.

