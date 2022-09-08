Skip to Content
2 Georgia sheriff’s deputies died while serving a warrant, authorities say

By Shawn Nottingham and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Two sheriff’s deputies in Cobb County, Georgia, are dead after attempting to serve a warrant, according to a tweet from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has barricaded themselves and a SWAT team is on the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The office has not yet released the names of the deputies or more details about the circumstances of their deaths.

Cobb County is a suburban area northwest of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

