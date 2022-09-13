1 person injured on Northeastern University campus after possible package detonation, police say

By Rob Frehse, CNN

One person was injured on the Northeastern University campus after a package may have detonated, Boston Police confirmed to CNN.

The person suffered minor injuries, Officer Andre Watson told CNN. Boston Emergency Medical Services tweeted Tuesday night that one person was transported to a hospital after “a reported explosion.”

Officials from the Boston Police, Boston Fire and the bomb squad are all on scene investigating at 39 Lyon Street on campus, Watson said.

University police tweeted that emergency services were responding to an incident at Holmes Hall and asked people to avoid that area. Holmes Hall is the hub of the school’s “Writing Center activities,” according to Northeastern’s website.

Police said they were called around 7:16 p.m. to respond to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

