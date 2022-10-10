Emily Sisson set a record for US women at the Chicago Marathon



WLS, WMAQ, CNN

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Emily Sisson set a new record for an American woman when she finished second at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday.

Sisson finished with a time of 2:18:29, beating Keira D’Amato’s record by 43 seconds, the Chicago Marathon tweeted. D’Amato set the previous record at the Houston Marathon earlier this year, finishing at 2:19:12.

The two women, as well as record holders from 2006 and 1985, Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson, all came together for a photo Sunday.

Kenyan runner Benson Kipruto was the men’s champion with a time of 2:04:24 and fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich was first among the women at 2:14:18. Chepngetich also won the women’s race in 2021.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division race, setting an unofficial course record of 1:25:20, according to the Chicago Marathon. American Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair field, finishing in 1:45:48.

This year marked the 44th running of the marathon in Chicago, and more than 40,000 participants were expected from all 50 states and more than 100 countries, according to Chicago officials.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.