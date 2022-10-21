College football player killed while riding electric scooter

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

A college community is grieving the loss of 18-year-old football player Camdan McWright.

The San José State University freshman was killed Friday morning while riding an electric scooter, according to the San José State Athletics department and the California Highway Patrol.

Camdan McWright was a running back and had appeared in one game for the Spartans this season.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, authorities received a report of a school bus crash involving an individual on an electric scooter two blocks from campus, according to Ross Lee of the highway patrol.

Officers responded and found McWright dead at the crash scene.

According to the highway patrol’s preliminary investigation, a school bus carrying 14 students entered an intersection on a green light and collided with McWright as he rode into the bus’ path on a crosswalk.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but alcohol or drug intoxication are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

“The university is working cooperatively with the San José Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of this tragic accident,” the school said in a statement.

“The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community,” school president Steve Perez said in the statement. “We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan’s family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time,” he said.

The university’s deputy athletics director Scott MacDonald told CNN in an email: “The team is together and the university is working with athletics to make sure we have all the support services surrounding the team. We will continue to provide support to the team through these difficult times.”

The school said it will also make counselors available to students through the university’s counseling center.

The Spartans, who lead their division of the Mountain West Conference, were scheduled to play Saturday at New Mexico State University. The schools have decided to postpone the game.

The athletics department plans to hold a moment of silence for McWright at some competitions Friday, and there will be “additional plans to help recognize him in the best possible way,” MacDonald said.

“We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright,” said athletics director Jeff Konya. “The San José State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”

Spartans head football coach Brent Brennan said, “We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

According to the university’s athletics website, before joining the Spartans, McWright played for St. Genevieve High in Panorama City, California, where he was a team captain his junior and senior seasons and a two-time MVP of his league.

He had just seen his first action with the Spartans last week against the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, picking up six yards on three carries, according to CNN affiliate KPIX.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg also contributed to this report