El Paso mayor declares state of emergency in response to migrant surge

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency on Saturday evening following a surge of migrants who have recently arrived in the community.

“Hundreds” of migrants are on the streets in unsafe conditions while temperatures are also beginning to drop, and things could get much worse when a Trump-era border policy will be lifted Wednesday, which federal officials expect will lead to an increase in migrant arrivals.

“We know that the influx on Wednesday will be incredible,” the mayor said in a news conference.

Considering all those factors, “we felt it was a proper time today to call a state of emergency,” he added.

“I said from the beginning that I would call it when I felt that either our asylum-seekers, or our community, was not safe, and I really believe that today our asylum-seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets and that’s not the way we want to treat people,” the mayor said.

