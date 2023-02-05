A lucky Powerball winner could nab $747 million Monday, reaping 5th largest jackpot

By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million for Monday’s drawing — the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

If a player wins the prize — which would have a $403.1 million cash value — it would also be the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

Saturday’s top-winning tickets included four tickets sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania that matched all five white balls. Each of those players will win $1 million, according to Powerball.

Monday’s drawing will be 34th in the jackpot run.

The last time someone hit a jackpot was on November 19, 2022, when a single ticket in Kansas nabbed a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was won earlier in November, when a lucky player won $2.04 billion in California.

