Prostitution charges involving a minor against R. Kelly dropped in Minnesota

(CNN) — Criminal charges in Minnesota against R&B singer R. Kelly were dropped Tuesday, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kelly was charged in 2019 by Hennepin County prosecutors with two counts of engaging in prostitution with a person under the age of 18.

“We believed then and continue to believe the victim survivor as to what Mr. Kelly did to her in this case. And we continue to hold the unwavering position that Mr. Kelly would likely be convicted of these charges if the case proceeded to trial,” the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “However, despite our belief in the victim survivor, we have decided to dismiss this case in light of the federal convictions of Mr. Kelly for which he received lengthy federal prison sentences and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Kelly, 56, was convicted on federal sexual misconduct charges in New York in 2021 and in Chicago last June and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Kelly is appealing both convictions. In September, Kelly was convicted of multiple federal child pornography charges in Chicago. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in February for those convictions, 19 of which will be served concurrently with his other sentences, US District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said.

The alleged victim in Minnesota – identified only as “Jane Doe” – issued a written statement through the office of her attorney, Gloria Allred. “As a surviving victim of R. Kelly, I feel sad about the fact that Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in Minnesota decided not to hold him accountable for what he did to me when I was a minor,” she said. “If there had been a criminal trial, I would have been willing to testify against R. Kelly. Even though it wouldn’t have brought any extra prison time for him, it would have given me closure.”

“It’s the right result for a number of reasons, and Hennepin County prosecutors showed appropriate discretion. We were ready to defend the case but are pleased we don’t have to,” Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said in a statement.

