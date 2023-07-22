Florida A&M coach suspends football activities after unauthorized music video shot inside locker room

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Florida A&M University football coach Willie Simmons has suspended “all football related activities” after an unauthorized music video was shot inside the locker room, he said Friday on Twitter.

Simmons said the video “contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs.” The video also involved the use of “licensed apparel” that might violate the Tallahassee university’s branding and licensing agreements.

“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us,” Simmons said. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation Proud.”

Simmons suspended football activity “until further notice.”

He didn’t name the musician who appeared in the video.

On Friday, rapper Real Boston Richey posted a music video for his song “Send a Blitz” on YouTube.

It shows the Tallahassee rapper inside a locker room wearing a FAMU polo shirt and helmet and others wearing FAMU clothing and helmets.

CNN has attempted to reach the rapper’s label.

Real Boston Richey performed last season as part of FAMU’s homecoming.

The Rattlers are scheduled to open the 2023 season on September 3 against the Jackson State Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida,.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.