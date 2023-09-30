Powerball jackpot skyrockets to massive $1.04 billion after no winner Saturday

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.04 billion after no tickets matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

Saturday night’s drawing produced white balls 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46 and red Powerball 22.

The $1.04 billion prize – an estimated $478.2 million in cash value – is the second-largest jackpot this year, topped only by a $1.08 billion prize won on July 19 by a ticketholder in California.

Though no one scored the top prize Saturday, there were more than 2.5 million winning tickets at lesser values, including two tickets winning $2 million and five tickets winning $1 million, the lottery announced.

Players in California have won some of the biggest jackpots in Powerball history, including the all-time high prize of $2.04 billion last November and the ninth-biggest prize of $699.8 million in October 2021.

Overall, your odds of winning a Powerball prize of any amount are 1 in 24.9, the lottery says. But the chances of winning a jackpot are exceedingly slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

