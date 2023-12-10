‘Person of interest’ taken into custody amid investigation into Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll’s killing, police say

(CNN) — A “person of interest” has been taken into custody as the investigation into the October killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll continues, the Detroit Police Department said Sunday night.

Police did not provide further details on the person “to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation,” the department said in a statement, but added more information would be released in the near future. The latest update comes a month after a person who was being held in connection with Woll’s death was released without charges.

Woll, the board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found outside her home with multiple stab wounds early October 21, police have said.

Investigators had been treating Woll’s death as arising from a domestic dispute and not extremism, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation previously told CNN.

Her killing rattled Jewish community members who were still grappling with Hamas’ deadly October 7 attacks on Israel and the ensuing violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

