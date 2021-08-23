Tuesday spacewalk postponed due to ‘minor medical issue’

CNN - World

A spacewalk outside of the International Space Station including NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide has been postponed due to a “minor medical issue,” according to NASA.

The agency said the issue involving Vande Hei is not a medical emergency.

The spacewalk, originally scheduled for August 24, will be rescheduled. The agency doesn’t consider the spacewalk, which was meant to install new brackets to help with the addition of new solar arrays, to be time-sensitive.

The on-board crew, which includes NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, is continuing with their day-to-day work on the station and helping conduct the hundreds of experiments on board.

The spacewalk will be rescheduled after the SpaceX CRS-23 cargo resupply launch this weekend and two upcoming Russian spacewalks taking place on September 2 and 8.

