Man accused of smuggling cocaine to Australia internally in chocolate toy capsules

An Irish national is facing drug charges in Australia after allegedly importing about 120 grams (4.2 ounces) of cocaine inside six, internally concealed Kinder Surprise capsules, according to authorities.

Inside milk chocolate Kinder Surprise eggs are non-edible, yellow capsules which each contain a small plastic toy.

The man was taken to a hospital for a CT scan after he was stopped by the Australian Border Force (ABF) at Melbourne International Airport on December 28 when his baggage allegedly returned a positive result for the presence of cocaine, according to a joint press release issued Wednesday by the ABF and Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The 28-year-old later excreted the capsules containing the cocaine, said the press release, which does not identify the man.

Officials charged the man with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on December 30 and was remanded in custody to appear for a committal mention — a preliminary hearing before the committal hearing where a magistrate will decide if there is enough evidence to support a conviction for the offense(s) charged — on March 27.

“Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic — there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs,” AFP detective acting superintendent Chris Salmon said in the release.

Salmon added that the arrest showed the extreme lengths to which some people go in order to allegedly avoid detection at the border.

“It is not worth risking your health by attempting to internally transport drugs into our country as ABF officers are highly trained in detection and will ensure that you are stopped at the border,” added ABF acting superintendent avian travelers Ian Beasant.

The maximum penalty for this offense in Australia is 25 years’ imprisonment.

