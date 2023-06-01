Skip to Content
CNN - World

Senegalese opposition leader jailed for two years for ‘corrupting youth’

<i>SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth
SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images
Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth
By
Published 5:13 AM

By Stephanie Busari, CNN

(CNN) — Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth,” according to state media.

The conviction means Sonko, who has a large youth following and is the leader of the PASTEF party (Patriots of Senegal for Ethics, Work and Fraternity), will not be eligible to stand for the country’s upcoming 2024 elections.

The court cleared Sonko of other charges, including rape, Radio Television Senegalaise said.

Sonko previously said that the rape allegation was politically motivated by President Macky Sall’s government.

This is a breaking news story. More details soon…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content