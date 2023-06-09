UN finds ‘credible evidence’ of sexual abuses by peacekeepers in Central African Republic

By Richard Roth, CNN

(CNN) — The United Nations will send home a unit of 60 Tanzanian peacekeepers, after an investigation into “serious allegations” of sexual exploitation and abuse during their deployment in the Central African Republic, the UN announced on Friday.

A preliminary investigation found credible evidence that eleven members of the unit were involved in sexual exploitation and abuse of four victims, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The victims are receiving support from humanitarian groups partnered with the UN, while the Tanzanian unit has been relocated and its members confined to the barracks, Dujarric also said.

“The unit will be repatriated once their presence is no longer required by the investigation,” he added.

Tanzanian authorities have also dispatched investigation officers to the Central African Republic.

