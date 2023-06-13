French Open Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the French Open tennis tournament.

May 22-June 11, 2023 – The French Open takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

May 16-June 5, 2022 – The French Open takes place.

Facts

The French Open is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

It is the only Grand Slam tournament played on a clay court.

2023 Results

Novak Djokovic wins a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 in the men’s final.

Iga Świątek wins her third French Open in four years with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory against the unseeded Karolína Muchová in the women’s final.

2022 Results

Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 in the final, capturing his record-extending 14th title at the French Open.

Iga Świątek defeats Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, winning her second Grand Slam title.

Open Era Records

Nadal has the most men’s singles wins with 14.

Chris Evert has the most women’s singles wins with seven.

Djokovic was the oldest in the Open era to win the men’s singles title, at 36 years and 20 days of age in 2023.

Michael Chang was the youngest to win the men’s singles title at 17 years and three months of age in 1989.

In 1990, Monica Seles was the youngest woman to win the singles title, at 16 years and six months of age.

Serena Williams is the oldest woman to win the singles title, at 33 years and eight months of age in 2015.

Timeline

1891 – The first French tournament, the International Championship of Tennis, is held and is limited to members of French clubs.

1897 – Women’s singles matches are added to the tournament, but still restricted to French club members.

1925 – The tournament is opened to international competitors from non-French clubs. Women’s doubles are also added.

1928 – The tournament moves to a new stadium. The stadium and tournament are named after Roland Garros, and the tournament is still widely known by that name. Garros was an aviator who made the first successful crossing of the Mediterranean in 1913.

1940-1945 – The tournament is canceled due to World War II.

1956 – Althea Gibson wins the women’s singles title, becoming the first African-American player to win a Grand Slam event.

1968 – The Roland Garros is the first Grand Slam to become an open tournament.

2006 – The French Open awards equal prize money to the men’s and women’s singles champions, although disparity remains in all other rounds.

2007 – Equal prize money is awarded to all female and male players across the board in all events. The French Open is the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to make the move for equal pay in prize money.

2011 – Li Na becomes the first Chinese national to win a Grand Slam.

March 17, 2020 – It is announced that the Open has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 18-June 7, the 2020 tournament takes place September 21-October 11.

May 30-June 13, 2021 – Originally scheduled for May 7-June 6, 2021, the French Open takes place. It was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

