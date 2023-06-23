Join us for Call to Earth Day on November 8, 2023, and help connect cities to nature



By Nadia Leigh-Hewitson and Woojin Lee, CNN

(CNN) — Humans are causing alarming changes to the planet. Collectively, we are destroying ecosystems, polluting the ocean and altering our climate. As individuals, we can all play a role in making things better.

On November 8, 2023, we’re holding the third annual Call to Earth Day. Celebrating a planet worth protecting, we’ll partner with schools, individuals and organizations across the world to raise awareness of environmental issues and to engage with conservation education. Join CNN on November 8 for a special day of coverage on TV, digital and our social media channels.

What is Call to Earth?

Call to Earth is a CNN initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism, and sustainability. Across TV, our website and social media, we tell stories about our incredible planet and the remarkable people who are protecting it.

How to run a Call to Earth Day event

The majority of the world’s population live in urban areas, and for many people exactly how our actions impact remote and wild areas can be difficult to see. For this year’s Call to Earth Day we want to focus on the crucial connection between cities and wilderness.

We will be featuring stories from around the world, from the inner city, the suburbs, the plains, the mountains, the jungle, and more to show how people living in urban areas can still have a huge impact on both wild environments around the world and the hidden wilderness within our cities.

Across the globe, incredible individuals and groups are working to reverse the damage to nature from the wilderness to the city. On November 8, 2023, CNN’s third annual Call to Earth Day, Our Shared Home, will celebrate these people while inspiring positive change.

Your participation is key to a successful Call to Earth Day, and we’re grateful you’re keen to be involved. Planning an event can be daunting, so here are our top tips on how to embark on your Call to Earth Day preparations.

Identify your goals

Whether you live in the wilderness and have firsthand experience of the dangers to the Earth’s natural spaces, or whether you can effect change at the source by altering your habits and educating others, you can help us to protect Our Shared Home.

To get started it’s important to figure out what you hope to achieve with your event. It could focus on reducing plastic pollution, tackling deforestation, protecting biodiversity, or a different environmental issue that is close to your heart.

Decide what to do

Last year, groups around the world carried out beach and river cleans, held tree-planting sessions, and crafted ambitious art projects. For inspiration, you can check out a selection of last year’s amazing events here.

Decide which environmental issue you want to take action on and try to figure out how your group can help.

Your event could fall under one of these categories or it could be something else entirely:

Get help

If you need a little encouragement, you can use our Call to Earth Day activity prompts – they are particularly good for events involving younger children.

If you are still struggling to figure out what to do, we’re here to help. Drop us an email at calltoearth@warnermedia.com and one of the team will be in touch to help you craft your event.

Register your event

Once you have a plan, the next step is to let us know what your event will be. You can register your Call to Earth Day event below.

Spread the word

Now you need to let your network know what you’re doing, and when, where, and why your event is taking place. (We find emails, social media, and word of mouth are a little better for the planet than posters.)

When the day comes, make sure to let the world know about your event. Please be sure to take pictures and videos of what you get up to and post them on social media.

Please use the hashtag #CallToEarth or #CallToEarthDay so we can find the posts and potentially feature them in our coverage of the day.

If you want to make beautiful videos of your event, you can download special Call to Earth music to put in the background below. If you use music that we don’t own, then we sadly won’t be able to share your videos!

