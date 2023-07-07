Bear attack in British Columbia hospitalizes 21-year-old tree planter

By Dave Alsup, CNN

(CNN) — A 21-year-old tree planter is recovering after a bear attack in northern British Columbia on Thursday, according to the province’s Conservation Officer Service.

The woman was “seriously injured” and remains hospitalized in stable condition, the service said in a social media post.

“At this time, Conservation Officers do not have conclusive physical evidence but believe the attack involved a grizzly bear,” the post states.

The incident happened near Tumbler Ridge, southwest of Bearhole Lake Provincial Park in the northeast portion of the province. The woman was planting trees around 3 p.m. local time when she was confronted by a bear, according to the service.

“The bear first bluff-charged and the victim retreated to a nearby roadway, where the bear attacked,” the post states. “The bear eventually disengaged and ran off. A co-worker came to her aid and called for help.”

Conservation officers believe the risk to public safety in the area is low and are not undertaking any trapping efforts, the service said, in part because of the “defensive nature of the attack and remote proximity of the location.”

Precautions against bear attacks such as carrying bear spray and traveling in groups is encouraged, the service said.

