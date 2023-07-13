Actor Kevin Spacey tells court he touched complainant in ‘romantic and intimate ways’

By Catherine Nicholls and Amy Cassidy, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey told a court in London Thursday in his ongoing sexual assault trial that he touched the complainant – who is one of four men who made allegations against the actor – in a “romantic and intimate” way.

“He was funny and charming and flirtatious; over time we began … I’m assuming it was me … began to touch him in more romantic and intimate ways,” Spacey told London’s Southwark Crown Court.

The Hollywood star, 63, denies all 12 charges against him. They include three counts of indecent assault, seven of sexual assault, one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in and around London in the 2000s and early 2010s, during the 12-year period in which Spacey served as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater.

Spacey went on to say in his evidence that the pair’s relationship became “somewhat sexual” but added that the two did not engage in sexual relations, as the victim “did not want to go any further.”

“That happens at times, and we just respect how far someone wants to go or not,” Spacey said.

The actor described the time he and the complainant had together as “fun” and said that he was “crushed” at the allegations made against him by the accuser.

“I never thought that the (man) I knew would, I don’t know, 20 years later stab me in the back,” he said.

Prosecutors wrapped up their arguments on Wednesday, according to the UK’s Press Association.

