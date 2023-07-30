At least 39 dead after blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan

By Sophia Saifi and Allegra Goodwin, CNN

(CNN) — At least 39 people died and over 120 were injured after a blast tore through a political convention organized by an Islamist party in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

The Inspector General of Police for Bajaur, Akhter Hayat Gandapur, said the injured in Sunday’s suspected suicide blast had been rushed to Bajaur’s city hospital.

The explosion targeted members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party.

There has been no initial claim of responsibility for the attack. But the local branch of ISIS has previously targeted JUI-F party leaders as they consider them apostates.

This is a developing story. More to follow…

