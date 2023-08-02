American woman charged with conspiring to kill husband in the Bahamas granted $100,000 bail, lawyer says

By Hande Atay Alam, CNN

(CNN) — The American woman arrested and charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas months after the couple filed for divorce has been granted bail, a defense attorney said Wednesday.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, is accused of unsuccessfully conspiring with two Bahamas natives to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, on July 16 while on the Abaco Islands.

Bail for Lindsay Shiver was set at $100,000, her defense attorney, Ian Cargill, said. The bail conditions stipulate that she remain in the Bahamas and wear an ankle monitoring device until her next court appearance on October 5, Cargill said.

Lindsay Shiver and two suspected co-conspirators have been in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services since their arrest last week. Cargill did not confirm whether Lindsay Shiver was still incarcerated as of Wednesday.

The alleged co-conspirators – Terrance Adrian Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29 – face conspiracy to commit murder charges. Their bail was set at $20,000 each, Cargill said.

CNN has reached out to the Bahamian Supreme Court and local authorities for more information.

Police successfully foiled the plot by acting on crucial information on a phone recovered during a separate criminal inquiry into a recent local business break-in, a Bahamian police source told CNN.

Written messages found on that phone indicated the existence of the sinister plot, according to the source, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. The identity of the phone’s owner remains unclear. As the investigation continues, the police source did not provide further details on that matter.

Attorneys represented the defendants in court during a Friday arraignment, according to court documents. They were not required to enter pleas and were remanded to the Bahamas corrections department until an October 5 hearing.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver both attended Auburn University and live in Thomasville, according to social media posts. – an insurance executive and former Auburn University football player, court records and his company’s website show.

The husband filed for divorce a day before the wife did

Robert Shiver had filed for divorce April 5, and his wife had done the same the next day, according to a complaint at the Thomas County, Georgia, Clerk of Courts website.

Shiver listed Lindsay Shiver’s “adulterous conduct” as a reason for divorce, saying the marriage is irrevocably broken, according to the court filings viewed by CNN.

Lindsay Shiver’s filing says she “incurred debt beyond her means to pay” and asks that Robert Shiver be made to pay. CNN has reached out to attorneys representing each in the divorce case.

The family has spent a good deal of time in the Bahamas, pictures posted on a social media account believed to belong to Lindsay Shiver indicate.

Robert Shiver briefly was a member of at least one NFL team, according to his company’s website. Court documents in the Bahamas misidentify him as Richard Shiver.

